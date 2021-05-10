Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Boosted by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,842,000 after acquiring an additional 91,807 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after acquiring an additional 145,068 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,198,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after acquiring an additional 117,913 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.02. The stock had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,387. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $105.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.64.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

