Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Lowered by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,646 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,579,000 after buying an additional 563,556 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,724,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,121,000 after purchasing an additional 213,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,419,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.95. 6,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,151. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $102.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

