Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,745 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $44.09 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06.

