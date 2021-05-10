Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 942,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,698 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.58% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $50,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after buying an additional 31,443 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 97,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 71,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.31 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17.

