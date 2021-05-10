Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stake Reduced by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.34. 1,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,163. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $42.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

