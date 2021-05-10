Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $32.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

