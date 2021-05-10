Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sappi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of SPPJY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.31. 8,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077. Sappi has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Sappi had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sappi will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

