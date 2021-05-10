Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.19

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.19 and last traded at $35.99, with a volume of 425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a current ratio of 59.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

About Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

