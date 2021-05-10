Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 108.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

SGMO stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 821,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after buying an additional 146,888 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

