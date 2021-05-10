Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €13.30 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €10.90 ($12.82).

EOAN stock opened at €10.57 ($12.44) on Thursday. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.16.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

