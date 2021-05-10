salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,335 shares of company stock worth $38,100,806. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $216.50 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $199.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

