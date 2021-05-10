salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,709 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,836 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $206,406,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,335 shares of company stock worth $38,100,806. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie raised their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $216.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $164.57 and a one year high of $284.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.