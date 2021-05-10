Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 155.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. On average, analysts expect Salarius Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SLRX opened at $1.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

