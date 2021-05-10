Safe Bulkers, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Safe Bulkers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of SB stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $408.70 million, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 29,742 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

