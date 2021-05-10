Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino Sells 3,285 Shares

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

R traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.54. 444,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.43. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 107,476 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 34.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ryder System by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,830,000 after purchasing an additional 340,893 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 103,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

