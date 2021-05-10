Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.83 million, a PE ratio of -73.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50.

Several research firms recently commented on RUTH. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

