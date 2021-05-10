Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RUSMF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Russel Metals from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Russel Metals from $31.50 to $34.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised Russel Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Russel Metals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

