RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSNAY opened at $9.45 on Friday. RSA Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92.

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.

