Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$33.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$36.50 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$36.00 price target (down previously from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.95.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

GWO opened at C$36.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.24. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$19.13 and a 1 year high of C$36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 15.84. The company has a market cap of C$33.65 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In related news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings acquired 366,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,259,181.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 366,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,259,181.87. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$333,674.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$709,370.07. Insiders acquired a total of 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420 in the last ninety days.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.