Royal Bank of Canada Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $610.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $570.00 to $610.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $525.92.

NYSE HUBS opened at $509.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.73. HubSpot has a one year low of $167.65 and a one year high of $574.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,990,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

