Royal Bank of Canada Raises Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$50.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GIL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$47.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.10.

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$44.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of C$8.82 billion and a PE ratio of -32.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.93. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$16.91 and a 1-year high of C$46.99.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$784.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

