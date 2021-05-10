Royal Bank of Canada Increases Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to $2,100.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,020.00.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of CNSWF stock opened at $1,481.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,448.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,304.20. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $990.00 and a 12-month high of $1,619.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 9.91%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.