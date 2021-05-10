Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) to Sector Perform

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ARESF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of ARESF stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

