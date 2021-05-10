Royal Bank of Canada Boosts GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $41.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GFL. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GFL Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $32.69 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. On average, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $2,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $4,028,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1,286.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 132,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

