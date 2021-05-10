Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$11.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CGX. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.79.

CGX stock opened at C$12.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.68. Cineplex has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$16.90. The stock has a market cap of C$791.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.43) by C($1.51). The business had revenue of C$52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

