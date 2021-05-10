Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$11.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CGX. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.79.
CGX stock opened at C$12.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.68. Cineplex has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$16.90. The stock has a market cap of C$791.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.