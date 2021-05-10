Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €300.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ADS. Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €361.00 ($424.71) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €299.53 ($352.39).

Shares of ADS opened at €280.60 ($330.12) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €270.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €279.61. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

