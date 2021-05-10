Roth Capital Raises ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to $130.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of ACM Research from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ACM Research currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $76.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.54 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $4,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,968,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,428 shares of company stock worth $10,741,561. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

