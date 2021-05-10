Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target to $56.00

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its price objective raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 17.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of AIMC opened at $67.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.31. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $68.05.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. Equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,177,000 after purchasing an additional 209,632 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,995,000 after purchasing an additional 920,387 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,451,000 after acquiring an additional 305,387 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,724,000 after acquiring an additional 37,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,113,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,736,000 after acquiring an additional 161,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.