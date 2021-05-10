Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Cuts Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

FPX stock opened at $117.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.99 and its 200 day moving average is $119.90. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $73.54 and a 12-month high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

