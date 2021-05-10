Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,691 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 45.4% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth about $12,788,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Rollins by 43.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 242,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 27.9% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

ROL stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

