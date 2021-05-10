Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) PT Raised to C$5.25 at National Bankshares

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RSI. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:RSI opened at C$5.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$584.98 million and a P/E ratio of 17.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.42. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of C$4.50 and a 52-week high of C$5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.96.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

