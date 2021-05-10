Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Management Inc.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $270.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.67 and a 12-month high of $275.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.92.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

