Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Cut to $21.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $21.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RKT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zelman & Associates cut Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 336.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

