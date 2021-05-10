Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stake Lowered by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,538 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $93.17 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $93.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average of $76.65. The company has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.