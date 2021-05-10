Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.50 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.49 million.

NASDAQ RMNI traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,320. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49. Rimini Street has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.62 million, a PE ratio of -29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMNI shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rimini Street currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.10.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 15,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $138,701.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,713 shares in the company, valued at $292,965.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,887.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,331 shares of company stock valued at $552,995 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

