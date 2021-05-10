Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.25

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 3641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,641,000 after buying an additional 109,174 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.