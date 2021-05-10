Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on QSR. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.90.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 77.94%.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,733 shares of company stock worth $45,575,826 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

