Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Director Daniel S. Schwartz Sells 281,101 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.51.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,862,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 161,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

