Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hub Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hub Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $72.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $73.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

