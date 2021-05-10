Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Raised to $109.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Republic Services stock opened at $110.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $112.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.42.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Republic Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 320,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after acquiring an additional 93,794 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 91,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

