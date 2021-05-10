Repro Med Systems (KRMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) is scheduled to be releasing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Repro Med Systems to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. On average, analysts expect Repro Med Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $3.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. Repro Med Systems has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.22 million, a PE ratio of -358.00 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRMD. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Repro Med Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Repro Med Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

