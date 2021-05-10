Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $700.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report sales of $700.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $785.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $600.00 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $545.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after buying an additional 505,944 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 375,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 90,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

REGI stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.82. 17,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

