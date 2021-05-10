Render Token (RNDR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.26 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $119.07 million and approximately $9.26 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00087061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00064722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $467.27 or 0.00814472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00106840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00051207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,286.80 or 0.09215198 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 520,379,694 coins and its circulating supply is 154,378,729 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

