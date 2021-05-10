Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 73,767 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 20.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 105,335 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 63,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,732,201. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,534 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.