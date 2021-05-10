Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,596,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,264,000 after purchasing an additional 424,004 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Jabil by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,830,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $66,576,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $53,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $54.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,913,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,374 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

