Regentatlantic Capital LLC Takes $618,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.15, for a total value of $1,536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,749,211.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,210. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $383.94 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 89.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $400.23 and a 200 day moving average of $381.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.