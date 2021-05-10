Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 369 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

QUAL stock opened at $129.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.88. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

