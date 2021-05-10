Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 1,371 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $59.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.33%.

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

