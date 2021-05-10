Regentatlantic Capital LLC Makes New $465,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

NYSE SLB opened at $31.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

