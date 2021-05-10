Regentatlantic Capital LLC Invests $556,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $151.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.90 and its 200-day moving average is $121.57. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $83.77 and a 12 month high of $151.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

